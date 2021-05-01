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Woman paralyzed 12 hours after getting first dose of Pfizer vaccine, doctors searching for answers (MIRRORED)
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818 views • May 01, 2021
Woman paralyzed 12 hours after getting first dose of Pfizer vaccine, doctors searching for answers (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh at:-
https://youtu.be/SQTHh88jDM8
There have been some negative side effects reported worldwide from the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, but a Bethel Park woman told Channel 11 she has been affected by something that hadn’t been seen at all yet: paralysis. Read more HERE: https://wpxi.tv/3e8IbL6
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ABOUT WPXI 11 News:
WPXI-TV is your source for breaking news, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh. The local NBC affiliate is owned by Atlanta-based Cox Media Group.
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Visit the WPXI 11 News WEBSITE: http://www.wpxi.com
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Subscribe on YOUTUBE:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBnnls7hGYmkQmuFTDDe10g
Mirrored from You Tube channel WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh at:-
https://youtu.be/SQTHh88jDM8
There have been some negative side effects reported worldwide from the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, but a Bethel Park woman told Channel 11 she has been affected by something that hadn’t been seen at all yet: paralysis. Read more HERE: https://wpxi.tv/3e8IbL6
SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBnnls7hGYmkQmuFTDDe10g
ABOUT WPXI 11 News:
WPXI-TV is your source for breaking news, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh. The local NBC affiliate is owned by Atlanta-based Cox Media Group.
CONNECT WITH WPXI 11 News:
Visit the WPXI 11 News WEBSITE: http://www.wpxi.com
Download our FREE apps: https://wpxiapps.com/
Like WPXI 11 News on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/wpxi
Follow WPXI 11 News on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/WPXI
Subscribe on YOUTUBE:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBnnls7hGYmkQmuFTDDe10g
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