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This is the battle for our country | Doug Collins
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9 views • December 04, 2020
"If you voted for Donald Trump and you're staying at home, you're not following through." - Congressman Doug Collins discusses the importance of the Georgia runoff races with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith, and why he sees this as a battle for the ideologies of the country.
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