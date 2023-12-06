Create New Account
Debbie Downer Fisher Border Blame - Yo Nebraska Member of Congress Joke
Real Free News
Published a day ago

Yo Debbie Downer Fisher is so old and forgetful she blames the Biden administration for the open border but she was a senator when the Republicans had the Prez, House, and Senate. They could have built a wall, stopped illegals, and deport them all many years ago but they didn’t get anything done because they were all stupid, worthless idiots and they are all to BLAME!


https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/yo-nebraska-member-of-congress-jokes?sd=pf


