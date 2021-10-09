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TRAPPED In Canada! - NEW Restriction BANS Canadians From Leaving Country WITHOUT JAB!
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2003 views • October 09, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the new restrictions banning Canadians from leaving the country without a jab.
Trudeau recently announced that as of October 30th, 2021, Canadians who don't have a vaccine will not be allowed to travel inter-provincially on bus, train, airplane or boat. This will also apply to people trying to fly out of the country.
Until November 30th, a test will be accepted, but that is the only leeway being given.
As the country is turned into a giant prison based on absolutely zero science, but rather cowardly compliance, this primes the way towards even crazier restrictions that will be absolutely unavoidable.
In this video, we break down these latest restrictions and why it's time to either camp out or get out as these threats become even more dangerous to free thinking peoples' families.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the new restrictions banning Canadians from leaving the country without a jab.
Trudeau recently announced that as of October 30th, 2021, Canadians who don't have a vaccine will not be allowed to travel inter-provincially on bus, train, airplane or boat. This will also apply to people trying to fly out of the country.
Until November 30th, a test will be accepted, but that is the only leeway being given.
As the country is turned into a giant prison based on absolutely zero science, but rather cowardly compliance, this primes the way towards even crazier restrictions that will be absolutely unavoidable.
In this video, we break down these latest restrictions and why it's time to either camp out or get out as these threats become even more dangerous to free thinking peoples' families.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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