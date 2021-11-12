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VACCINE EXEMPTION STILL GOING ON
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138 views • November 12, 2021
I will list only some doctors and professors below:
https://www.jdfarag.org/
PROF. DOLORES CAHILL (PhD. Molecular Biologist/Immunologist)
Dr. JUDY MIKOVITS (research scientist)
Dr Naomi Wolf (American author)
Dr. Karladine Graves (medicine physician)
Dr. Carrie Madej (osteopathic internal medicine physician)
Dr. TENPENNY (osteopathic medical doctor, board certified)
Dr. AMANDHA VOLMER (bachelor of science in Agricultural Biotechnology)
Dr. Charles Hoffe (medical doctor for 28 years)
Dr. Kate Shemirani (nutritionist advisor and nurse practitioner for 36 years)
Dr. Simone Gold (physician and an attorney)
Dr Vernon Coleman (practitioner Professor of Holistic Medical / author)
Dr Peter McCullough (professor of medicine)
Dr Lorraine Day (author, former orthopaedic trauma surgeon)
Dr. Christiane Northrup (obstetrics and gynaecology physician)
PROF. Geert V Bossche (PhD degree in Virology)
Dr. REINER FUELLMICH (international trial lawyer)
Dr. MICHAEL YEADON (Former VP of Pfizer Pharmaceuticals)
Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger (scientist / research, training & teaching in public health)
Dr. David Martin (professor, author, inventor, global foresight advisor)
Karen Kingston (former Pfizer employee)
Doctor Vladimir Zelenko (Hydroxychloroquine Treatment Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize)
Prof Michel Chossudovsky
Steve Quayle
Leigh Dundas
STEFAN MOLYNEUX
Jan Markell on prophecy
Patrick Henningsen
israel news - Ilana Rachel Daniel
https://www.jdfarag.org/
PROF. DOLORES CAHILL (PhD. Molecular Biologist/Immunologist)
Dr. JUDY MIKOVITS (research scientist)
Dr Naomi Wolf (American author)
Dr. Karladine Graves (medicine physician)
Dr. Carrie Madej (osteopathic internal medicine physician)
Dr. TENPENNY (osteopathic medical doctor, board certified)
Dr. AMANDHA VOLMER (bachelor of science in Agricultural Biotechnology)
Dr. Charles Hoffe (medical doctor for 28 years)
Dr. Kate Shemirani (nutritionist advisor and nurse practitioner for 36 years)
Dr. Simone Gold (physician and an attorney)
Dr Vernon Coleman (practitioner Professor of Holistic Medical / author)
Dr Peter McCullough (professor of medicine)
Dr Lorraine Day (author, former orthopaedic trauma surgeon)
Dr. Christiane Northrup (obstetrics and gynaecology physician)
PROF. Geert V Bossche (PhD degree in Virology)
Dr. REINER FUELLMICH (international trial lawyer)
Dr. MICHAEL YEADON (Former VP of Pfizer Pharmaceuticals)
Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger (scientist / research, training & teaching in public health)
Dr. David Martin (professor, author, inventor, global foresight advisor)
Karen Kingston (former Pfizer employee)
Doctor Vladimir Zelenko (Hydroxychloroquine Treatment Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize)
Prof Michel Chossudovsky
Steve Quayle
Leigh Dundas
STEFAN MOLYNEUX
Jan Markell on prophecy
Patrick Henningsen
israel news - Ilana Rachel Daniel
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