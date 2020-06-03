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Radio Quebec - Chloroquine : Le complexe médiatico-médical implose
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9 views • June 03, 2020
Import YT du 25 mars 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEYHofyP3x4
Chaîne YT Radio Quebec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Trump a réussi à déjouer les plan de l'État profond en dévoilant la chloroquine comme remède au coronavirus. Les médias et l'OMS en ragent. Mon analyse de la trahison du complexe médiatico-médical dans ce webjournal.
http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
Chaîne YT Radio Quebec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Trump a réussi à déjouer les plan de l'État profond en dévoilant la chloroquine comme remède au coronavirus. Les médias et l'OMS en ragent. Mon analyse de la trahison du complexe médiatico-médical dans ce webjournal.
http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
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