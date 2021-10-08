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Maricopa Country Admits they Deleted election data.
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162 views • October 08, 2021
Maricopa County admits they DELETED and moved the election data to hide it from auditors AFTER they got a subpoena
This is a total cover up, and they admit it!
This is a total cover up, and they admit it!
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