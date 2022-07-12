Ukraine Invasion Iran plans to supply hundreds of drones with combat weapon capabilities to Russia

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WION.
Jul 12, 2022 As the conflict in Ukraine intensifies, US officials claim that Iran is now planning to supply hundreds of drones with combat weapon capabilities to Russia, these drones are believed to be for assisting Russia's war in Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J0yeoWgpUig