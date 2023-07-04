2023Feb23 class Elements and Temperament

Course description

Online Live Class, processed video included. concept of the elements, the Temperament of a chart and thus, the individual the chart represents.

I will continue to teach and review the timeless teaching of Astrology as Arthyr asked me to.

We have great interactive learning experience this month.

The class we will cover.

1. We will cover the horary chart for the class time.

2. Fixed stars that relate to the astrology of the coming month

3. Cover a current event in the world (applied horary quick read).

4. Review some of Arthyr's charts and Videos.

In earlier times, the use of the elements and temperament was the key to restoring vital energy to those who were sick with some malady.

Today the elements and temperament is widely overlooked because of the lack of literature or basic knowledge.

We'll re-discover this important but long forgotten process in astrological understanding.