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U.S. Military Drag Queen Show- The U.S. Military Is Being Intentionally Decimated By Commies In U.S
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65 views • May 27, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Drag queens and Tranny soldiers are taking over our American military at the peak of World War 3. Deanna Lorraine is on The Stew Peters Show to share her findings on the U.S. Military being infiltrated and castrated by commies!
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1689d3-u.s.-military-drag-queen-show-the-u.s.-military-is-being-intentionally-deci.html
Drag queens and Tranny soldiers are taking over our American military at the peak of World War 3. Deanna Lorraine is on The Stew Peters Show to share her findings on the U.S. Military being infiltrated and castrated by commies!
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1689d3-u.s.-military-drag-queen-show-the-u.s.-military-is-being-intentionally-deci.html
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