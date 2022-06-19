Queen Elizabeth's "Tree of Trees" Jubilee Ritual Decoded + Gematria Word Finder App

We decode the event of 2 June(22) 2022, as Queen Elizabeth closes the first day (Janus ritual) of this Platinum Jubilee celebration. She lights the National Beacon(22) - the "Tree of Trees"! (Festival of Lights (evoking Saturnalia)

We announce our latest utility, a new tool called the "Gematria - Word Finder."

https://theopenscroll.com/gWordFinder/gemWordFinder.php

Also, Aaron reads Isaiah 3.

Links relative to this video:

video by Many Fish: "Queens 23 46 69 Tree of Trees False Light Death Ritual Proclaiming Beast Arrival"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1n9NKE_Lzg

Search our blog for what we've published on the Queen's Jubilee Celebrations

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Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/QueensTreeOfTrees.mp4

Find series playlist here:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode

Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm

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