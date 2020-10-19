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P1 b President Trump Did Not Denounce , Kanye West Ad, Corbett The Great Reset
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8 views • October 19, 2020
All links are in the Blog: Isaiah 58 Minitries.blogspot.com
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"The Great Reset" These Satanist with their pentagram design and Baphomet, have every intention of enslaving mankind. The World stopped in March 2020. They have been taking ever since. Then someone is going to rebuild! Why I stress "Masterbuilder!" Cleaning corruption out of society. The Right side. You are being torn in two pieces. The only way "to use this to be a better healthier" person is to seek God. Trump is only a man. He can not get into your head! Satan can manipulate, use and abuse you. Internally enslave you with fear. Or you turn too God. Let God help set you free, restore you to a right mind, peace and Sanity. In the End everyone forced to choose a side. Satan's Kingdom or God's Kingdom. Internally. What will rule your life?
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LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
Leah and Michelle own and run a homestead, God's Little Acre, in SW Ohio where they raise and breed heritage hogs and chickens, keep bees, have fruit and nut trees, a variety of berries, grow their own vegetables and are proficient in permaculture and sustainable homesteading. We teach others how to can, make bread from scratch, grind wheat, butcher hogs and process chickens. Our motto is that God put Adam in a garden, so that must be where man is meant to be happiest.
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