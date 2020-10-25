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Mind Blowing! COVID CFR Playbook in 2014!!!!!!!
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650 views • October 25, 2020
During the first days of April 2020, I realized the “pandemic” was being executed exactly as a Combined/Joint Military Exercise!! Therefore, they are pulling this off using a “Master Scenario Events List” (MSEL); with a “Play Book”, with “events” probably directed out of Pratt House by the **CFR (acting as the—very necessary— Exercise Control Group with the Associated Press and Fake News Disinformation Propaganda TV news networks spreading the Play Book’s directions!!! The Council on Foreign Relations urgently needs immediate dismantling!
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