School Board Demolished by Righteous Mom



Take a stand with these parents and Sign the petition to stop bad books and protect our children!

Add your name here: 👉https://www.traditionalvalues.us/Protect-Child-Innocence-23-S.aspx?pid=fbr 👈

Public Advocate President Eugene Delgaudio has written a letter requesting that the Attorney General investigate the Suffolk County School Board for its recent action to silence public comment in the form of prayer at a school board meeting.



"This protection of religious liberty is specifically forbidden in a Supreme Court ruling and spelled out in the Virginia Constitution," said Eugene Delgaudio.

