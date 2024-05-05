Create New Account
Should You Take Minerals?
The Magic of Minerals in Our Bodies


In this episode of the Reality of Health podcast, I dive into the intriguing theory of mineral transmutation, a perspective on minerals that suggests our bodies can convert one mineral into another according to need. Unlike the conventional belief that minerals remain unchanged in biological systems, I explore the concept of transmutation, backed by scientific evidence showing how plants, animals, and even bacteria can manipulate their mineral content. This discussion challenges the traditional understanding of mineral consumption and opens up a fascinating dialogue on the complexities of biology and wellness. Furthermore, I share insights on mineral supplements and highlight the benefits of sea water plasma as an optimal mineral source.


https://www.ibizaformenteramarineplasma.com/


00:00 Welcome to the Reality of Health Podcast


00:05 A New Perspective on Minerals


01:09 The Conventional Theory vs. Transmutation


03:56 Scientific Evidence of Transmutation


09:23 Implications and How to Consume Minerals


12:33 Closing Thoughts and Invitation for Feedback

plantsmagnesiummineralswaterbacteriacalciumironzincpotassiumtransmutationmineral supplementssea watersea water plasmabest minerals to takehow much magnesiumhow much calciumhow much zinc

