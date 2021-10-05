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100% Proof That Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen is a CIA Psychological Operation
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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130 views • October 05, 2021
Today during her appearance before US Senate Commerce Sub-Committee - Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen told members that the Facebook algorithms were at fault in allowing young children to be targeted by predatorial bullying behavior online. It was interesting that she mentioned the word 'algorithm' in her submissions because it is the same word that put her on my radar as I am now convinced that she is a planted (CIA/FBI maybe) shill in this psyop involving Facebook and censorship. How could someone who came out of the 'whistleblower closet' and be shown to the world on 60 Minutes on Sunday be asked to testify before the Senate ONLY two days later?
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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