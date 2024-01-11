Peter Navarro | URGENT HELP NEEDED. TOP TRUMP ADVISOR, PETER NAVARRO TO BE SENTENCED January 25th 2024!!! A SPECIAL MESSAGE from General Flynn, Devin Nunes & Tucker Carlson | Learn More At: GiveSendGo.com/Navarro

"There are real patriots that are being targeted by our own government and that's Peter Navarro. He needs your help. Go to www.GiveSendGo.com/Navarro and try to help him out." - Devin Nunes





"This is Peter Navarro. Mr. Navarro worked in the Trump administration. He was put in leg shackles, went to trial and was convicted. Hunter Biden makes jokes, thumbs his nose at congress and walks freely. Two Tier Justice." - @BookerSparticus