RESURRECTION'S MYSTERY SOLVED BY THE GOSPELS: three Days and three Nights after the Crucifixion

Matthew 12:40

For as Jonas was three days and three nights in the whale's belly; so shall the Son of man be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth.



All four Gospels confirm that Christ was crucified on the Day of the Preparation of the Passover:



John 19:14 And it was the PREPARATION OF THE PASSOVER, and about the sixth hour: and he saith unto the Jews, Behold your King!



Luke 23:54 And that day was the PREPARATION, and the SABBATH drew on.



Mark 15:42 And now when the EVEN was come, because it was the PREPARATION, that is, THE DAY BEFORE THE SABBATH,



John 19:42 There laid they Jesus therefore because of the JEWS' PREPARATION DAY; for the sepulchre was nigh at hand.



Matthew 27:62 Now the NEXT DAY, THAT FOLLOWED THE DAY OF THE PREPARATION, the chief priests and Pharisees came together unto Pilate,



Apostle John revealed that the Day after the Day of the Preparation of the Passover was a special Sabbath, a High Day:



John 19:31: The Jews therefore, because it was the PREPARATION, that the bodies should not remain upon the cross on the sabbath day, (FOR THAT SABBATH DAY WAS AN HIGH DAY,)...



The Passover's Preparation Day is always followed by a special Sabbath, by the Law of Moses, it was required of the children of Israel to do no manner of work: Leviticus 23:5 to 7, Numbers 28:16 to 18 and Exodus 12:16.



These important verses Mark 16:1 and Luke 23:56 do solve the Mystery of the Resurrection which occurred three Days and three Nights after the Crucifixion:



Mark 16:1 And when the sabbath was past, Mary Magdalene, and Mary the mother of James, and Salome, had bought sweet spices, that they might come and anoint him.



The day after the Crucifixion was a special Sabbath (first day after the day of the Preparation of the Passover), so the Women had to wait for this High Day (Sabbath) to pass before they could go buy the Spices. Even after getting the Spices they still could not go to the Tomb because it was guarded: for three Days.



Matthew 27:63 Saying, Sir, we remember that that deceiver said, while he was yet alive, After three days I will rise again.

64: Command therefore that the sepulchre be made sure until the third day...



Luke reported that after preparing the Spices, the Women had to also wait for the Saturday Sabbath of the Fourth Commandment to pass.



Luke 23:56 And they returned, and prepared spices and ointments; and rested the sabbath day according to the commandment.



So far we have learned that after the Crucifixion's Day there was a Special Sabbath and after this "high Day" the Women purchased Spices, Luke reported that they additionally rested on the Saturday Sabbath.



From Saturday, let's go backward in time, on Friday the Spices were purchased, Thursday was the high Day Sabbath and Wednesday was the Day Christ was crucified.



From Wednesday about the ninth Hour (Matthew 27: 45 to 61), count three days and three nights.



The Translation of two Gospels still confirms the Result of your Counting:



Matthew 28:1

IN THE END OF THE SABBATH, as it began to dawn toward (epiphóskó) THE FIRST DAY OF THE WEEK, came Mary Magdalene and the other Mary to see the sepulchre.



The verse below is used as a reference to help understand that in the Gospel the same Greek Word epiphóskó is used with a different meaning:



Luke 23:54

54 And that day was the preparation, and the sabbath drew on (epiphóskó).



Epiphóskó was used twice in the New Testament, Matthew 28:1 and Luke 23:54 are the only two instances.



Epiphóskó can also mean: about to begin, draw on, was coming on. In Matthew 28:1, be aware that for the Jewish people the first day of the week begins Saturday at Sunset.



Genesis 1:5

And God called the light Day, and the darkness he called Night. And the evening and the morning were the first day.



I can't give Bible Translators the Benefit of the Doubt, as I know other passages were deliberately mistranslated. With all that we already know, it cannot be discarded the possibility that Matthew 28:1 was originally written to report that in the End of the Sabbath, after Sunset at the beginning of the first day of the Week, Mary Magdalene came during the Twilight to the Tomb (beginning of Saturday Evening).



Even with Translation Manipulations, Matthew 28:1 is not the sole verse which may have indicated that the Resurrection occurred prior to Sunday Morning.



John 20:

19 THEN THE SAME DAY AT EVENING, BEING THE FIRST DAY OF THE WEEK, when the doors were shut where the disciples were assembled for fear of the Jews, came Jesus and stood in the midst, and saith unto them, Peace be unto you.



Apostle John who also wrote the great Book of Revelation would never write such an important verse, John 20:19, with an error.



Since for the Jewish People Saturday after Sunset is the beginning of the first day of the week, the Evening of the First Day of the Week is Saturday Evening. There is no other way around this, the Apostle John wrote that on Saturday Evening Christ appeared to his Disciples.