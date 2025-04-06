BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What is OncoGenEx designed to treat?
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
123 views • 3 weeks ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Dr. Darrell Wolfe: If I can say this Judy, so this product is mainly for prostate cancer.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: No, it's going to be for all cancers, breast, prostate hormone specific. We formulated it for prostate cancer in the beginning, and we went through the clinical trials Phase One Two for more than a decade. We did the sickest of the sick. I text Ed Group, and I said, Ed, I need to see you. Be in the room, and I need to see you now. And he said, Judy, I'm in Paris. How about next Wednesday? And I said, done! And then Lisa Hill, who works with me in trying to explain to people why Cardio Miracle is an Anustat, that's our patent. So what that means is it's all these plants in the recipe of John (Group). And when I met him, he did the spectral clustering. I asked him, I met him October 21 2021 and I said, John, I'm 90% convinced. Show me the AI. Show me the spectral clustering of protein, protein networks. It's all spike proteins. Which one folks? You're saying words that have no meaning, vaccine, which one? So what I did with Ed, and Lisa went with me, and that was a gift straight from God. And we sat in the room and he said, What do you want, Judy? And I said I want to hit this pathway with the lowest dose possible. You tell me which terpene. You tell me which plant. You've been around the world. You source the cistus incanus...


04/31/2025 - THE REAL DR. JUDY MIKOVITS Happy Birthday SHOW: https://rumble.com/v6rhnpx-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

Global Healing: https://tinyurl.com/GlobalHealingSolutions

Genyous Omnitüra Therapeutics: https://omnituratherapeutics.com

Patents: https://therealdrjudy.com/patents

Cardio Miracle: https://cardiomiracle.com/drjudy

healthcancernewstruthcurejudy mikovitsglobal healing
