“Les Compteurs Intelligents et les rayonnement électromagnétiques : La Crise de Santé Publique de Notre Epoque”, par le Dr Dietrich KLINGHARDT | VF | HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION | Sabine FAURE SA Mlle

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Extrait de la Vidéo: “Les Compteurs Intelligents et les rayonnement électromagnétiques : La Crise de Santé Publique de Notre Epoque”...une Vidéo du Dr Dietrich KLINGHARDT . Le Dr KLINGHARDT est le fondateur de l’Institut de Santé Sophia Health Institute et de l’Académie KLINGHARDT . Vous pouvez télécharger la traduction en français de la version Intégrale de cette Vidéo en cliquant sur ce lien:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Compteurs-Intelligents-et-Rayonnements-Electromagnetiques_La-Crise-de-Sante-de-Notre-Epoque_Dr-Dietrich-KLINGHARDT.pdf
ou bien en allant sur le site web HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION,
W; https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com
Rubrique: Santé et Envitonnement
La traduction de l'Extrait de 14 mn ci-dessus commence à la Page 6 de la traduction en français (.pdf) . Vous avez la possibilité de signer la Pétition Internationale, l'Appel International: https://www.5gSpaceAppeal.org
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This is a 14 mn excerpt of Dr Dietrich KLINGHARDT video "Smart Meters _ EMR The Health Crisis of Our Times of which the full 43 minutes version may be found on the website of Dr KLINGHARDT at http://www.klinghardtacademy.com . Dr Dietrich KLINGHARDT founded the Sophia Health Institute and the KLINGHARDT Academy. You may download the french translation of the full video on the link below:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Compteurs-Intelligents-et-Rayonnements-Electromagnetiques_La-Crise-de-Sante-de-Notre-Epoque_Dr-Dietrich-KLINGHARDT.pdf
or by going to the HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION Website,
W: https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com
Section: Environmental Health. The translation of the above excerpt starts on page 6 of the french translation which is of the full version You may sign the international petition of the International Appeal at: at https://www.5gSpaceAppeal.org