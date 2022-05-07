“Les Compteurs Intelligents et les rayonnement électromagnétiques : La Crise de Santé Publique de Notre Epoque”, par le Dr Dietrich KLINGHARDT | VF | HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION | Sabine FAURE SA Mlle

Extrait de la Vidéo: “Les Compteurs Intelligents et les rayonnement électromagnétiques : La Crise de Santé Publique de Notre Epoque”...une Vidéo du Dr Dietrich KLINGHARDT . Le Dr KLINGHARDT est le fondateur de l’Institut de Santé Sophia Health Institute et de l’Académie KLINGHARDT . Vous pouvez télécharger la traduction en français de la version Intégrale de cette Vidéo en cliquant sur ce lien:

https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Compteurs-Intelligents-et-Rayonnements-Electromagnetiques_La-Crise-de-Sante-de-Notre-Epoque_Dr-Dietrich-KLINGHARDT.pdf

ou bien en allant sur le site web HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION,

W; https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com

Rubrique: Santé et Envitonnement

La traduction de l'Extrait de 14 mn ci-dessus commence à la Page 6 de la traduction en français (.pdf) . Vous avez la possibilité de signer la Pétition Internationale, l'Appel International: https://www.5gSpaceAppeal.org

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This is a 14 mn excerpt of Dr Dietrich KLINGHARDT video "Smart Meters _ EMR The Health Crisis of Our Times of which the full 43 minutes version may be found on the website of Dr KLINGHARDT at http://www.klinghardtacademy.com . Dr Dietrich KLINGHARDT founded the Sophia Health Institute and the KLINGHARDT Academy. You may download the french translation of the full video on the link below:

https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Compteurs-Intelligents-et-Rayonnements-Electromagnetiques_La-Crise-de-Sante-de-Notre-Epoque_Dr-Dietrich-KLINGHARDT.pdf

or by going to the HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION Website,

W: https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com

Section: Environmental Health. The translation of the above excerpt starts on page 6 of the french translation which is of the full version You may sign the international petition of the International Appeal at: at https://www.5gSpaceAppeal.org