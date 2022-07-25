BEWARE Biden saying THIS should cause you GREAT concern

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Glenn Beck
Jul 24, 2022 The presidency is WAY out of control, Glenn says. Because anytime a president says something along the lines of ‘If Congress won’t act, then I will,’ warning bells should ring immediately. And that’s what President Biden suggested last week during a speech on climate change action. But despite the far-left's desire for more control, the president CANNOT make laws. In this clip, Glenn explains why that presidential limitation is extremely important…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KO1V08B7L64