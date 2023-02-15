Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Elon Musk at the World Government Summit encouraged CEOs, legislators, to speak authentically in their own voice.
54 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop now

@ElonMusk says he recommends Government officials and leaders should speak in their own voices:

“I think people should speak in their own voice. I would encourage CEOs, legislators, to speak authentically.. Do the tweets yourself and convey your message directly” 


https://twitter.com/i/status/1625734305447088128 

Keywords
elon musksummitworld government

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket