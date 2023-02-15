Elon Musk at the World Government Summit encouraged CEOs, legislators, to speak authentically in their own voice.

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@ElonMusk says he recommends Government officials and leaders should speak in their own voices:
“I think people should speak in their own voice. I would encourage CEOs, legislators, to speak authentically.. Do the tweets yourself and convey your message directly”
https://twitter.com/i/status/1625734305447088128