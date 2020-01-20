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The Chronicler's Tale - The American Revolution, The Battles of Lexington & Concord (1775)
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3 views • January 20, 2020
An account of the first battles of the American Revolutionary War, taking place on 19 April, 1775. First in the American War of Independence series.
Reference material sources:
Total History - https://tinyurl.com/y4ethsds
Revolutionary War.net - https://tinyurl.com/yagmf4n9
British Battles.com - https://tinyurl.com/yc57tkbj
Follow The Chronicler's Tale
Website - https://tinyurl.com/y5b3n9jv
BitChute - https://tinyurl.com/y5jscjb7
Facebook - https://tinyurl.com/y2z82wv8
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Reference material sources:
Total History - https://tinyurl.com/y4ethsds
Revolutionary War.net - https://tinyurl.com/yagmf4n9
British Battles.com - https://tinyurl.com/yc57tkbj
Follow The Chronicler's Tale
Website - https://tinyurl.com/y5b3n9jv
BitChute - https://tinyurl.com/y5jscjb7
Facebook - https://tinyurl.com/y2z82wv8
Download the Brave browser and block unwanted ads: https://brave.com/vfu664
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