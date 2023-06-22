Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as part of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-lord-is-with-us/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "Who needs a shot of joy? Remember … The LORD is with us, and His joy is our strength!
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I go deeper into the theme of repenting and utilizing Bible verses. As we examine our hearts and pray, it’s important to also worship The LORD with joy."
