Posted as part of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-lord-is-with-us/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "Who needs a shot of joy? Remember … The LORD is with us, and His joy is our strength!

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I go deeper into the theme of repenting and utilizing Bible verses. As we examine our hearts and pray, it’s important to also worship The LORD with joy."