Surviving and Thriving through the Great Reset with Stefan Verstappen

In this video, Christian and Stefan discuss the lost (erased) history of Mutual-Aid societies and how these communities have much to teach us about how to survive and thrive through the Great Reset.

Stefan Verstappen may be the world's foremost expert on prepping and survival.

He is a Canadian author, researcher, and adventurer and has been a "survivalist" for 50 years.

He has over 35 years of experience as a martial arts instructor, including 5 years in China.

He has written 8 books, including The Art of Urban Survival – 300+ pages.

He has written dozens of articles for various newspapers and magazines. “Historical Cycles: Are We Doomed to Repeat the Past?”

Stefan has over 280 survival books on his website chinastrategies.com. He has worked as a wilderness guide and a community organizer.

He is the creator of the course The Complete Guide to Forming Communities.

He runs a popular YouTube channel with over 200 videos, including the video

Defense Against the Psychopath