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Buy From A Local Farmer! Chicken Has To Be The Worst Thing To Buy From The Store Period. It’s Touted As A Health Food When It Is Far From It The Way It Is Created! Beef Are Fed Antibiotics And Hormones. Eggs Have The Most Marketing Words That Really Mean Nothing. So, Buy From A Local Farmer! We’ve spent decades letting convenience Become Our Normal While The Quality Of Food Went Farther And Farther Down.