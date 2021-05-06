SAVING SALVADOR FROM ITSELF? MSM BEATS THE WARDRUMS FOR BIDEN

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Salvador's President Bukele has an approval rating of 90% so why would the MSM be doing hit pieces on him? and why is the Biden admin looking sideways?
Article: https://www.yahoo.com/news/unless-stopped-el-salvador-young-183531032.html
Removing the Supreme Court Justices: https://globalvoices.org/2021/05/05/el-salvadors-parliament-removes-checks-and-balances-on-president-bukeles-powers/
Investigations into his party: https://diario.elmundo.sv/fiscalia-abre-17-investigaciones-por-compras-irregulares-durante-la-pandemia-del-covid-19/
What are his party's talking points? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuevas_Ideas
Article with links to the MS 13 talks and other items: https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/02/26/new-ideas-old-risks-el-salvador-elections/
The Courts, the Prez and the Virus: https://www.latinousa.org/2020/06/10/elsalvadorpresidentcourt/
Fun facts: https://www.cia.gov/the-world-factbook/countries/el-salvador/#people-and-society