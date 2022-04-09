© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What I Learned When Trump Tried to Correct the Record
Follow
1
Share
Report
102 views • April 09, 2022
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (LifeSiteNews) – New video has surfaced of yet another instance of former President Donald Trump touting the controversial COVID-19 vaccines, further underscoring a disconnect with his populist base he will have to contend with should he run for re-election in 2024.
The newly-released clip comes from an 80-minute Zoom conversation Trump had last summer with a group of historians reviewing his presidency.
The newly-released clip comes from an 80-minute Zoom conversation Trump had last summer with a group of historians reviewing his presidency.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.