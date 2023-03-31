Dr. Tess Lawrie: Unveiling the Better Way for Health, Freedom and Sovereignty

The World Council for Health (WCH) is holding its second annual Better Way Conference on June 1-4 in Bath, U.K. The conference became a unique forum for experts and scientists from all over the world to discuss the pressing issues concerning societal issues ranging from healthcare to the environment, and from electrosmog, transhumanism, and artificial intelligence (AI) to governance and free speech. Most importantly, these discussions are solution-centered and help formulate a better way forward.





In this interview with The New American, Dr. Tess Lawrie, the WCH’s co-founder, talks about the ethos and philosophy of the Better Way and provides details of the panel discussions this year. One of them, "From Big Pharma to Real Health," will be co-hosted by Veronika Kyrylenko, the senior editor of The New American.

Tickets for both online and in-person attendance are available at the Better Way Conference website: https://betterwayconference.org/





To learn more about the WCH, please click here: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/

Please follow Dr. Tess Lawrie on Substack and Twitter.