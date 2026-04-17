FROM PESTICIDES TO PILLS: COULD HOMEOPATHY BE THE FUTURE OF MEDICINE?

It’s World Homeopathy Awareness Week, and Del Bigtree sits down with classical homeopath and founder of the global initiative, Gabrielle Traub, to examine one of the most debated healing systems in modern medicine. Traub explains the foundational principle of homeopathy, “like cures like” (similia similibus curantur), and how the system developed more than two centuries ago continues to guide practitioners today.





Del and Gabrielle discuss homeopathy’s growing use in children’s health, fertility, mental and emotional wellness, pain management, and even agriculture, where homeopathic preparations are being studied as potential alternatives to toxic pesticides. Traub also discusses the historical battle between homeopathy and organized medicine, current regulatory pressure on homeopathic products in the United States, the study Americans for Homeopathy Choice Act (HR 750), and her documentary Introducing Homeopathy.