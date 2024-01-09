Firstpost





Jan 9, 2024





Norway to Extract Precious Metals From Seabed in World First | Vantage with Palki Sharma





Norway has become the first country in the world to allow commercial deep-sea mining.

The Nordic nation’s parliament has approved opening up 280,000 square kilometres of its national waters to extract precious metals.

Norway says it will help in transitioning to green energy while scientists raise concerns over environmental damage.

Palki Sharma tells you why deep-sea mining needs guardrails and global governance.





​

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaXSr3hCb34