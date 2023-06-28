President Donald J Trump | Keeping Out Communists & Marxists
19 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Agenda47: Using INA § 212(f) to Keep Out Communists & Marxists
www.DonaldJTrump.com
Keywords
presidential candidatedonald j trumptrump 2024return of the kingagenda 47
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos