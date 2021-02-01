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If You Are Down About Trump Or Biden, You Really Need To Hear This!
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795 views • February 01, 2021
Many, including professed Christians, have had the wind knocked out of them since Joe Biden began to occupy the People's White House. They are disillusioned, self deceived in some cases and even depressed. Well, I have good news for you... Biden is not in charge. Neither was Trump! Join me in this episode for a proper world view of what is going on.
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Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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