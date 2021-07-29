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VAERS - Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System!
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412 views • July 29, 2021
This video is Jointly Ty Bollinger from TTAC (The Truth About Cancer) and TTAV ( The Truth About Vaccines) and Dell Bigtree of The Highwire!
We hear about the inception of the VAERS system and the continuing problems over what is recoded and what is not!
We hear about the inception of the VAERS system and the continuing problems over what is recoded and what is not!
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