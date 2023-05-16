BRICS Announces New Currency After South Africa DESTROYS US' Russia Allegations - Danny Haiphong, 051523

I'm sharing this video from 'Danny Halphong' on YouTube.
BRICS Announces New Currency After South Africa DESTROYS US' Russia Allegations
The US has Declared War on the BRICS BlocBRICS is set to debate a new currency alternative to the US dollar during its August summit in Johannesburg South Africa this coming August. South Africa has recently been subject to allegations of aiding Russia with weapons in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. I give my analysis of why this is happening, namely that the US has declared war on the BRICS bloc.
South Africa excoriated Biden's ambassador for suggesting Pretoria was supplying arms to Russia. This comes as South Africa is set to host the next BRICS Summit in August where an alternative to the US dollar will be debated and introduced.
