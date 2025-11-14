Maria Zakharova on Ukrainian contradictions

Adding:

The Mindich scandal has already dealt serious damage to Zelensky and to Ukraine as a whole.

Revelations of systemic corruption at the top are demoralizing the public. Millions sit without electricity while Zelensky’s circle loots the energy sector. Thousands die at the front while the president’s allies move bags of cash.

For draft-dodgers and those hiding from mobilization, this is one more reason to avoid the front.

Zelensky’s opponents are now pushing a simple message: a leader whose entourage is drowning in corruption has no moral authority to lead a country at war or demand sacrifices from anyone.

But the most immediate impact is financial — Europe’s funding.

Even before the Mindich recordings, Ukraine had a major financing problem after the U.S. cut support. Kiev is asking Europe for around $120 billion next year. For an EU in economic trouble, this is unrealistic, which is why Brussels is considering a “reparations loan” backed by frozen Russian assets. In reality, this is seen as straightforward confiscation — something Belgium, Slovakia, and Hungary oppose. Many warn it could destroy trust in the euro and trigger retaliation against European assets in Russia.

Now Western media say the Mindich tapes give even stronger arguments to those resisting the “reparations loan” and further Ukraine funding.

Hungary’s Viktor Orbán put it bluntly: “Ukraine’s golden illusion is collapsing. A military mafia tied to Zelensky is exposed. Brussels wants taxpayers to fund this chaos. Madness.”

EU finance ministers have already raised the corruption scandal during talks on Ukraine aid.

The big European states claim the Mindich case won’t affect support — yet they fully back NABU, whose investigations confirm massive theft in Kiev. This gives even more weight to those pushing to cut or condition funding.

Even Europe’s most loyal backers of Kiev now see the situation as toxic — and it could push them toward hard demands on Bankova, including tying future funding to changes in Ukraine’s leadership or policy.

For Zelensky, this is the immediate and very real threat coming from the corruption scandal.