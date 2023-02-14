Create New Account
Are Microwave Transmission Facilities Being Used To Trigger Earthquakes?
What is happening
Dane Wigington, Feb 14, 2023


GeoengineeringWatch.org
https://geoengineeringwatch.org/

To what degree can the seismic forces of nature be manipulated? Please watch this 4 minute video that will provide insight and points to ponder.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
Dane Wigington

To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su...
Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008

To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/n...

Must view, THE DIMMING, our most comprehensive climate engineering documentary:​
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/the-dimming-full-length-climate-engineering-documentary/

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/are-microwave-transmission-facilities-being-used-to-trigger-earthquakes/

