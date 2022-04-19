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Dr. Bryan Ardis | Its Not About The Water
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631 views • April 19, 2022
An enzyme SPAL-2 found in Covid patients' blood resembles Venom from Rattlesnakes. Melatonin inhibits snake venom and children have higher levels of melatonin so they would be less affected by the so labeled "Covid."
Dr. Richard Bartlett is the man who sent Dr. Ardis the text saying "if you were bitten by Rattlesnake, would you go to a hospital to get Anti-Venom." Anti-Venom is Monoclonal Antibodies.
This is what made Dr. Ardis decide to delve deep into the Venom theory of the virus, which was an act of God that led him to do this. Then another act of God when the fortune cookie he opened at a Chinese restaurant said Liu Bing, the man who was going to blow the whistle on the Venom in the first place but was murdered.
Dr. Ardis has moved to the new number one spot on the Big Pharma Assassination Hit List according to Dr. Zelenko.
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This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. Steel Truth Media Published April 12, 2022
Dr. Bryan Ardis | Its Not About The Water
Dr Bryan Ardis, Its Not About The Water, Steel Truth Media, April 12 2022
Dr. Richard Bartlett is the man who sent Dr. Ardis the text saying "if you were bitten by Rattlesnake, would you go to a hospital to get Anti-Venom." Anti-Venom is Monoclonal Antibodies.
This is what made Dr. Ardis decide to delve deep into the Venom theory of the virus, which was an act of God that led him to do this. Then another act of God when the fortune cookie he opened at a Chinese restaurant said Liu Bing, the man who was going to blow the whistle on the Venom in the first place but was murdered.
Dr. Ardis has moved to the new number one spot on the Big Pharma Assassination Hit List according to Dr. Zelenko.
https://www.brighteon.tv
https://steeltruth.com/
https://www.simultv.com 2A Channel
http://gfwn.tv
https://home.frankspeech.com/shows/steel-truth-tv-show
https://gettr.com/i/annvandersteel
https://t.me/SteelTruthNews
https://locals.com/feed @annvandersteel Steel Truth
https://www.clouthub.com/steeltruth
https://gab.com/AnnVandersteel
https://www.facebook.com/TheSteelTruth
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. Steel Truth Media Published April 12, 2022
Dr. Bryan Ardis | Its Not About The Water
Dr Bryan Ardis, Its Not About The Water, Steel Truth Media, April 12 2022
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