Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukrainian robot extinguishes a fire at British depleted uranium stockpile in Ternopil
260 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

Ukraine deployed robot to extinguish a fire at an ammunition depot in Ternopil, western Ukraine, which contained a stockpile of depleted uranium shells provided by Britain. The arrival of Russian missiles destroyed the depot and explosions from depleted uranium shells caused radiation levels to rise, according to former member of Ukrainian parliament, Igor Moseychuk.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

Keywords
destroyedbritish depleted uranium stockpileternopil

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket