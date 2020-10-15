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Retired Marine - HR Resolution 1154 Labels QAnon Dangerous Conspiracy Theory! WTF? -10/03/2020
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35 views • October 15, 2020
Retired Marine - HR Resolution 1154 Labels QAnon Dangerous Conspiracy Theory! WTF? -10/03/2020
H.Res.1154 - Signed 2 Oct 2020 - Condemning QAnon and Rejecting the Conspiracy Theories it Promotes. https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-c...
NBC Nightly News Broadcast (Full) - October 1st, 2020
NBC Nightly News - (QAnon Story At The End)
https://youtu.be/FSLXWzhYYrE
President Trump's War On Human Trafficking - Liz Crokin
https://youtu.be/AXz3cidqUcI
Geraldo Rivera - Archive TV : Ted Gunderson
https://youtu.be/3B4FEcTEQUs
Retired FBI Agent on Child Sex
Trafficking Snuff Rings in U.S., Ted Gunderson
https://youtu.be/ZXuOlDNZJis
Ex FBI Chief Ted Gunderson - Encounter with the Snake Man on Halloween https://youtu.be/uJABzIeaJd4
Retired FBI Agent Ted Gunderson Tells All - Video 1 of 8
https://youtu.be/D6D1Z6gOymU
http://RedPillExpo.org
October 10-11. 2020
Jekyll Island, Georgia
Please Watch It and Share It!
http://TheManInTheMAGAHat.com
Join The Hemp Revolution!
https://winwithmdc.com/cp30/stevemotley
H.Res.1154 - Signed 2 Oct 2020 - Condemning QAnon and Rejecting the Conspiracy Theories it Promotes. https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-c...
NBC Nightly News Broadcast (Full) - October 1st, 2020
NBC Nightly News - (QAnon Story At The End)
https://youtu.be/FSLXWzhYYrE
President Trump's War On Human Trafficking - Liz Crokin
https://youtu.be/AXz3cidqUcI
Geraldo Rivera - Archive TV : Ted Gunderson
https://youtu.be/3B4FEcTEQUs
Retired FBI Agent on Child Sex
Trafficking Snuff Rings in U.S., Ted Gunderson
https://youtu.be/ZXuOlDNZJis
Ex FBI Chief Ted Gunderson - Encounter with the Snake Man on Halloween https://youtu.be/uJABzIeaJd4
Retired FBI Agent Ted Gunderson Tells All - Video 1 of 8
https://youtu.be/D6D1Z6gOymU
http://RedPillExpo.org
October 10-11. 2020
Jekyll Island, Georgia
Please Watch It and Share It!
http://TheManInTheMAGAHat.com
Join The Hemp Revolution!
https://winwithmdc.com/cp30/stevemotley
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