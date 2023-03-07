The world's population is threathened -The INNATE one

The introduction to the workshop on human robots, where Ole Blente talks about how the number one traumas is about to diminish the world population, with good help from the political situation and people's health issues.
How can you take responsibility for yourself and your family, to make sure you survive? How can we change our attitude towards what we cannot change?
Join our free workshops, or sign up for a class. Visit our website www.innate.one
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.