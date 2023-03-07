Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The world's population is threathened -The INNATE one
78 views
channel image
School of the INNATE one
Published 12 hours ago |

The introduction to the workshop on human robots, where Ole Blente talks about how the number one traumas is about to diminish the world population, with good help from the political situation and people's health issues.

How can you take responsibility for yourself and your family, to make sure you survive? How can we change our attitude towards what we cannot change?

Join our free workshops, or sign up for a class. Visit our website www.innate.one



Keywords
schooltherapyrobotworkshoptraumaonline classinnatehumanrobotsselfsustaining

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket