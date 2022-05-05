Miles Guo: Qin Gang, the former “wolf warrior”, is now kowtowing and begging for friendship in the US.

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5/4/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Qin Gang, the former “wolf warrior”, is now kowtowing and begging for friendship in the US. Jack Ma was arrested long time ago, and the reason that CCP deliberately released the news of Mr. Ma so-and-so is to sound the Lao Baixing out to check their responses