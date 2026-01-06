BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
39 PEOPLE,, Sworn In For The Defendant From D I Macintyre To Nathan Coplan, 151st To Testify
Justicejournalist
Justicejournalist
1 view • 1 day ago

D. I. MACINTYRE, B. WILDAJER, MRS. DAN KLEIN, ALEX DITTLER, DR. J. E. SOMERFIELD, F. G. SCHIFF, ALL. GUTRAN, JOSEPH GERSHON, PL. D. MCCARLEY, MRS. H. W. MEYER; MRS. DAVID MARX, MRS. A. I. HARRIS, M. S. RICH, L. H. ROSS, MRS. L. H. ROSS, MRS. JOSEPH BROWN, M. M. FITZPATRICK, EMIL DITTMER, WM. BAUER, MISS. HELEN LOBB, AL. FOX, MRS. MARTIN MAY, JULIAN V. BOMHM, MRS. MOLLIE HOSBERG, M. H. SILVERMAN, MRS. M. L. STERN, CHAS. ADLER, MRS. R. A. SOMH, MISS RAY KLEIN, A. J. JONES, L. MISTAIN, J. BERHARD, J. FOX, MARCUS LOEB, FRED, HILLBRON, A. C. HOLLOWAY, MILTON KLEIN, MRS. J. M. SOMERFIELD, NATHAN COPLAN, all sworn for the defendant, testified that they were residents of the City of Atlanta, and have known Leo. M. Frank ever since he has lived in Atlanta; that his general character is good.

Keywords
murdermary phaganleo frank trials case
