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The Globalists Prepare War on "Domestic Terrorism" - #NewWorldNextWeek
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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140 views • January 29, 2021
Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: China's Xi Warns Davos World Economic Forum Against ‘New Cold War'
https://archive.is/L­LVXQ

Russia to Extend Nuclear Treaty With US After Biden-Putin Phone Call
https://bit.ly/3pqzpg6

Globalization is Dead. Long Live the New World Order!
https://bit.ly/3a9kwbt

China and the New World Order
https://bit.ly/3iXpnk3

COVID Anal Swabs for Beijing Residents More Accurate, Says Chinese Expert
https://archive.is/qpnNn

Story #2: Proud Boys Leader Was ‘Prolific’ Informer for Law Enforcement
https://archive.is/qqbQn

“Q Anon” May Have Been an FBI Psyop
https://bit.ly/3a5BffU

The Information Warriors Fighting ‘Robot Zombie Army' of Coronavirus Sceptics
https://archive.is/9­VXWX

PDF: Information Operations Roadmap
https://bit.ly/3pqzAIi

Defence Chief Says 77th Brigade Is Countering Covid Misinformation
https://archive.is/utBYC

Story #3: Enemies of the Deep State: The Government’s War on Domestic Terrorism Is a Trap
https://bit.ly/3absErX

We Should Be Very Worried About Joe Biden’s “Domestic Terrorism” Bill
https://bit.ly/39rcyeV

Biden Signed More Executive Actions on Day One Than Trump, Obama, Bush Combined
https://bit.ly/3pkFxq9

“We Toppled a Dictator!”
https://bit.ly/2YnwDMS

Image: Biden Smiles On at Bush Signing the Papers for Gulf War 2 In 2002
https://archive.vn/QPCGF

Joe Biden Didn’t Just Vote for the Iraq Invasion—He Helped Lead the March to War
https://bit.ly/2NHr2Pk

Biden's Key Role in the Crime of the Century: The 2003 U.S. Invasion of Iraq
https://bit.ly/35TBTMo

Biden Considering Reversing Trump's Drawdown In Iraq After Attack Near US Embassy
https://bit.ly/3ppIAxt

A Large US Military Convoy Rolled Into Syria On 1st Day Of Biden Presidency
https://bit.ly/3odzgLJ

US Flies B-52s as 'Show of Force' Against Iran
https://bit.ly/3ciKyvS

GameStop Jumps More Than 130% Even As Hedge Funds Cover Short Bets, Scrutiny of Rally Intensifies
https://archive.is/3lbxj

Nasdaq CEO Suggests Halt to Trading to Allow Investors to ‘Recalibrate Their Positions’ After GameStop Surge
https://archive.is/Zqsse

​​​​​​​Biden Administration Is "Monitoring" Marketwide Short Squeeze
https://bit.ly/2MdljQT

Want JP Morgan to Crash? Buy Silver. (Dec. 2, 2010)
https://archive.is/fhKRE

Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/support) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join).

Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:

Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486

Thank You.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Keywords
vaccinescensorshipnewshoaxcommunismpropaganda5gaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21current affairsgeneticsmasksmsm liesdna manipulationquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovid
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