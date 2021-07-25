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5G Is The Force Behind All New Waves Of Respitory Illnesses
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1589 views • July 25, 2021
Been saying this for years that Frequencies cause respiratory problems, due to the Frequency-collision stimulating transduction and induction- The Big Media knows this as have I known this since my research on [Military Radio Waves and the Spanish Flu]- Now folks do subscribe to a truther that gives you the whole truth, without gag orders on parts of that same truth- Thanks for reading; for intellect- 'CHEERS' WesTruther
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