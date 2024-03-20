Create New Account
WHY DO YOU STILL BELIEVE YOU HAVE ELECTIONS? - Dr. Jane Ruby
Dr. Jane Ruby, coffee chat


March 19, 2024


Why do you believe you have elections this year when you didn't demand removal of the internet from your voting machines (so they can't be remotely manipulated), you did not remove ballot boxes outside your public govt buildings (so they can be stuffed in the night again), and you didn't demand your county return to ONE DAY, ONE VOTE, ONE VOTER.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4k87zf-why-do-you-still-believe-you-have-elections.html

presidentinternetelectionsfreebelieveballot boxesselectioncoffee chatvoting machinesdr jane rubydr rubydr jane

