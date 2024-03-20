WHY DO YOU STILL BELIEVE YOU HAVE ELECTIONS? - Dr. Jane Ruby

Dr. Jane Ruby, coffee chat
March 19, 2024
Why do you believe you have elections this year when you didn't demand removal of the internet from your voting machines (so they can't be remotely manipulated), you did not remove ballot boxes outside your public govt buildings (so they can be stuffed in the night again), and you didn't demand your county return to ONE DAY, ONE VOTE, ONE VOTER.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4k87zf-why-do-you-still-believe-you-have-elections.html
