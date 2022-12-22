Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mark 2:22 -- Bible Dictionary of same KJV Bible shows word 'Bottles' was once 'Wineskin(s)' -- Proof of Mandela Effect
30 views
channel image
Respond.is
Published Yesterday |

This video clearly shows how, in a physical King James Bible, the contained 'Bible Dictionary' shows the verse Mark 2:22 as using the word 'wineskin(s)', but now that verse in the same physical Bible actually shows with 'bottles'.  'Wineskins' is the way some people remember it, but where is the proof that they are not simply misremembering?  Here it is.  The Bible Dictionary even went so far as to show a graphical depiction of a wineskin!

Keywords
sciencebiblemandela effectwineskin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket