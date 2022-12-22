Mark 2:22 -- Bible Dictionary of same KJV Bible shows word 'Bottles' was once 'Wineskin(s)' -- Proof of Mandela Effect

This video clearly shows how, in a physical King James Bible, the contained 'Bible Dictionary' shows the verse Mark 2:22 as using the word 'wineskin(s)', but now that verse in the same physical Bible actually shows with 'bottles'. 'Wineskins' is the way some people remember it, but where is the proof that they are not simply misremembering? Here it is. The Bible Dictionary even went so far as to show a graphical depiction of a wineskin!
