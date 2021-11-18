ZOMBIES IN AMERICA - COMING DNA DESTRUCTION (That Cannot Be Fixed) & DYSTOPIA IN THE USA

#Prophecy #Zombie #Dreams (Please like these videos for a wider reach.)





Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





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Today's word: Another look at future spiritual and natural changes in American society (and worldwide)- "They will arise from among those who have taken these vaccines." The Lord has repeatedly warned Christians NOT to take COVID-19 vaccines- They are dangerous, even destructive on a molecular level. They will cause loss of life, new onset diseases, spiritual corruption and irreversible change for some people. Hear what God is warning; don't dismiss these things or let socially acceptable arrogance cut your life short. LISTEN AND HEED THESE PROPHECIES especially as they are so often repeated. Amen.





Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:





https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/08/03/zombies-in-america-july-17-2021/





RELATED PROPHECIES:





SEE THE ENTIRE VACCINE PLAYLIST ON THIS CHANNEL.





VACCINE PLAYLISTS:

https://bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/

https://brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1





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