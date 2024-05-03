Nazi Germany used a Global Network of Tunnels to create a 4th Reich with Flying Saucers

Michael Salla





May 2, 2024





In the early 1940s, Nazi Germany discovered a network of ancient tunnels around the world, where it began to develop a breakaway civilization (aka 4th Reich) with flying saucer and other advanced aerospace technologies. According to Dr. Anton Anfalov, the Nazis were helped by Inner Earth beings belonging to what he describes as the Symbiont Underground & Space Terrestrial Nonhuman Civilization (SUSTENC). He says that in addition to Antarctica, the Nazis created bases in Greenland, Norway, Sweden, Chile, Argentina and Brazil with the help of prominent European industrialist families such as the Wallenbergs.





Dr. Anfalov confirms that in addition to the USA, the USSR/Russia began secretly reverse engineering captured Nazi technologies along with spacecraft retrieved from SUSTENC for a secret space program. He further confirmed the use of psychics by the Russians to understand and operate the advanced antigravity technologies used by SUSTENC.





Dr. Anfalov has interviewed hundreds of Russian whistleblowers and been given documents on the UFO phenomenon dating back to the post-World War II era. He has gained much knowledge about UFO crash retrieval operations in the Soviet Union and Russia; learned about ancient underground tunnels built by SUSTENC that the Kremlin repurposed for its own deep underground military bases; and the development of a Soviet/Russian secret space program that uses psychics as a standard operating procedure.





To learn more about the origins and history of Russia’s secret space program and its mysterious psi-corps, register for Dr. Michael Salla’s upcoming May 4 webinar exploring these and other hidden historical events. https://exopolitics.org/russias-secret-space-program-enigmatic-psi-corps-its-non-human-connection/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-QdLbhrXDDQ