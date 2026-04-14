FLY ME TO THE MOON (2024) - Official Trailer (HD)

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Fly Me to the Moon is a 2024 film about a fake moon landing in 1968. The lead character, a marketing specialist, prepares a fake moon landing, to be aired if the real mission fails, in a project codenamed "Artemis".
Predictive programming, in the same vein as Capricorn One
Mirrored - Sony
Thanks to Nancy D for Tip
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